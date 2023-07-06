Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waldencast stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

