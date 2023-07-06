Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

UNB opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.