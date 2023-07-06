VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.45 on Wednesday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average of $212.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

