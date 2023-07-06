StockNews.com Upgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $369.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.33. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

