Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.