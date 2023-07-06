Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

