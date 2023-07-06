ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.33. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

