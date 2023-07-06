North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. CWM LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.