ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ESE opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 134,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

