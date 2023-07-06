ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ESE opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. ESCO Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 134,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

