Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $16,976,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

