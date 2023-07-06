CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

