Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $248.84 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.