Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

