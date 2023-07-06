Critical Survey: ProKidney (PROK) & The Competition

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 274 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProKidney to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,423.91% -119.27% -43.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProKidney and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1059 3837 10559 150 2.63

Volatility & Risk

ProKidney currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.50%. Given ProKidney’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

ProKidney has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -22.63 ProKidney Competitors $516.93 million $51.65 million -2.42

ProKidney’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProKidney peers beat ProKidney on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

