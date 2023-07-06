James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Down 3.7 %

JRVR stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in James River Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.