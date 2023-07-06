U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

