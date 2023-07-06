ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

CNET stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

