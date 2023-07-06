ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
CNET stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
