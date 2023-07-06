Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

