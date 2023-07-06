Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) vs. Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Financial Comparison

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Free Report) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Beverage Public and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards -3.59% -4.08% -1.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thai Beverage Public and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $87.16 0.49 Willamette Valley Vineyards $36.00 million 0.79 -$650,000.00 ($0.65) -8.82

Analyst Recommendations

Thai Beverage Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thai Beverage Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thai Beverage Public and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Thai Beverage Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thai Beverage Public beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Beverage Public

(Free Report)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; and fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and distribution of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in asset management activities; trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; offers marketing management consulting and data analytics solutions; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.