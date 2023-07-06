Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,364.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

