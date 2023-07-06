Head-To-Head Analysis: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $53.30 million 11.02 $12.83 million $1.09 42.76 Treace Medical Concepts $154.99 million 9.56 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -28.77

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 24.27% 20.03% 17.33% Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64%

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Treace Medical Concepts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.