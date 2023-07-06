Reviewing Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) & Its Rivals

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Free Report) is one of 1,195 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Canoe EIT Income Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoe EIT Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors 381.99% 7.76% 4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoe EIT Income Fund -$44.08 million N/A 2.71 Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors $200.23 million -$12.89 million -1.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canoe EIT Income Fund’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Canoe EIT Income Fund. Canoe EIT Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.4% of Canoe EIT Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canoe EIT Income Fund pays an annual dividend of C$0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Canoe EIT Income Fund pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 641.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoe EIT Income Fund and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoe EIT Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors 1033 4490 5818 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Canoe EIT Income Fund’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoe EIT Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Canoe EIT Income Fund competitors beat Canoe EIT Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Free Report)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It invests in equity and debt securities of royalty and income trusts, corporations, partnerships, or other issuers. The fund was formerly known as EnerVest Diversified Income Trust. Canoe EIT Income Fund was formed on August 5, 1997 and is domiciled in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.