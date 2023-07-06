Head-To-Head Survey: Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) vs. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) and Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and Parks! America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 6 0 2.75 Parks! America 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Parks! America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 16.18% -66.21% 12.03% Parks! America N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Parks! America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Parks! America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.73 billion 2.07 $291.19 million $4.11 13.68 Parks! America N/A N/A N/A $0.00 249.42

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Parks! America. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parks! America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Parks! America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Parks! America

(Free Report)

Parks! America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc. and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc. in June 2008. Parks! America, Inc. is based in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.