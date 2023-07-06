Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target at $42.55

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares in the company, valued at $21,614,350.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares in the company, valued at $21,614,350.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,524 shares of company stock worth $5,967,040. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.