Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.