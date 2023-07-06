Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target at $107.00

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 5.0 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.