Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 647,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

