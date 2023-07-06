Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of -0.08. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

About Xometry

(Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.