Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

