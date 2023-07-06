Analysts Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target at $5.75

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

SELB stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

