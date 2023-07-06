Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 25.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.89 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

(Free Report

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.