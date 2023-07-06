Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $423.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $339.63 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.