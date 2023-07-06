Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOJCY. Citigroup downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Fortum Oyj Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.
Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.