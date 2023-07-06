Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $14.40

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $8.33 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Insider Activity

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.