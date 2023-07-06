Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $14.40

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKFree Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $8.33 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.