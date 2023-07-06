China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

CRHKY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.64.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

