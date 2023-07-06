AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

AstroNova Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.