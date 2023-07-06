StockNews.com Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.