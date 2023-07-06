Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Relx (NYSE:RELXFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

Institutional Trading of Relx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.