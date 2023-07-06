Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.07.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
