Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

