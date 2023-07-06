Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Outperform”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DNB Markets lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

