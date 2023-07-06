Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Declines By 23.2%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bolloré Stock Down 0.8 %
Bolloré stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.
Bolloré Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bolloré
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.