Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Declines By 23.2%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bolloré Stock Down 0.8 %

Bolloré stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

