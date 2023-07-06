BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.10.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.27 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 229.66 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

