HC Wainwright Cuts Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $9.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.