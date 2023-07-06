U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLCA. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.