StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $15.30.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
