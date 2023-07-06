Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage comprises about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned about 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

