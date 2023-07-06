Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 10,631 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

