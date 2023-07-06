Brokerages Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Target Price at $88.00

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

