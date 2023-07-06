Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.17).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.39) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 178.40 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £271.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.60, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.74.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a GBX 115 ($1.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

