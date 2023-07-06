Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.17).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.39) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 178.40 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £271.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.60, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.74.
Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.