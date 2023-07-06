Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $134.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,179,908.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,993 shares of company stock valued at $23,126,876. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

