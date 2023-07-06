OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,573 shares of company stock worth $165,054. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $935.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.